Four Brooklyn Nets Players Enter NBA’s COVID Protocols Ahead of Tuesday’s Tilt with Raptors

It’s a tricky bit of news dealt to the Nets as they host the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night and will be seriously shorthanded with a potential of more players entering the protocols by tip-off. The NBA requires a minimum of eight players to be available for a game which means if this continues to spread throughout the organization, there is a chance Tuesday’s matchup with the Raptors could be postponed.
Aldridge is the most significant loss of the bunch, averaging 14.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game in 25 appearances this season. Monitor this story throughout the day as more players may end up in the league’s protocols.
Toronto Raptors Vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds
The Brooklyn Nets are currently five-point favorites against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, with the total set at 215.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.