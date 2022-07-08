Frank Kaminsky Signs 1-Year Deal With Hawks

Free-agent Frank Kaminsky has signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent Frank Kaminsky has agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 8, 2022

Kaminsky saw just nine games with the Phoenix Suns in 2021 before a knee fracture ended his season. The 29-year-old was released in April and has now found a new home with the Atlanta Hawks. He’ll now look to add even more depth to a team that averaged the most bench points per game in the NBA last season with 36.8. But with Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Huerter both off to new destinations this offseason, Kaminsky will surely see a plethora of opportunities to etch his name into the team’s rotation.

In 56 appearances since 2020, Kaminsky has averaged 7.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. Keep an eye on the Atlanta Hawks for the remainder of the offseason as they’ll likely continue to add smaller pieces to fill out their lost rotational minutes.

Atlanta Hawks 2022-23 NBA Championship Odds

The Atlanta Hawks are currently +5000 to win the 2022-23 NBA Championship on the FanDuel Sportsbook.