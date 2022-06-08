Frank Vogel to Interview for Jazz Head Coaching Job

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, former Los Angeles Lakers bench boss Frank Vogel will interview for the Utah Jazz vacant head coaching position.

Two more candidates expected to interview for Utah’s coaching job, sources tell ESPN: Frank Vogel and Jazz assistant Lamar Skeeter. https://t.co/1zQX8Trhq3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 8, 2022

Vogel joins a growing list of potential candidates, including several assistant coaches in the Knicks’ Johnnie Bryant, Milwaukee’s Charles Lee, Boston’s Joe Mazzulla and Will Hardy, and Utah’s Alex Jensen and Lamar Skeeter. Former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts is also set to interview with the team. The position became available following Monday’s surprise resignation of long-time head coach Quin Snyder.

The Lakers fired Vogel in April following a 33-49 campaign, one which saw him butt heads with star point guard Russell Westbrook. In his three seasons in LA, the 48-year-old compiled a 127-98 record, including an NBA championship during the pandemic shortened 2019-20 season.

Vogel has previously served as head coach of the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic.

