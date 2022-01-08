Franz Wagner Available vs. Pistons, Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. Remain Game-Time Decisions
January 8Grant WhiteSportsGrid
With only seven wins on the season, the Orlando Magic cannot afford to be short any starters. They got some good news ahead of their contest against the Detroit Pistons, as starting small forward Franz Wagner was confirmed as a participant for Saturday night’s game. Point guard Cole Anthony and power forward Wendell Carter Jr. remain game-time decisions.
Wagner and Anthony are dealing with ankle injuries while Carter Jr. is resolving a hamstring ailment.
Jamahl Mosley says Franz Wagner is good to go vs the Pistons.
Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. are gametime decisions.
All three players were active for the Magic’s last contest against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Anthony, Wagner, and Carter Jr. are first, second, and third in team scoring, respectively, with Carter Jr. leading the team in rebounding and Anthony the team-leader in assists.
If he’s unavailable, Tim Frazier could replace Anthony in the starting lineup, while Chuma Okeke could be in line for his sixth start if Carter Jr. can’t go.
The Magic head into Saturday night’s affair on a seven-game losing streak. They’ll have to overcome the Pistons as +1 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
