Futures Frenzy going into the NBA Trade Deadline: Buyers and Sellers

With the NBA’s Trade Deadline rapidly approaching, anticipation is running high over which teams will be looking to add in the hopes of making a serious playoff run and those squads whose aspirations remain decidedly in the distance. Tuesday’s activity brought some surprises, as the New Orleans Pelicans hope to secure a playoff berth with the acquisition of high-scoring guard CJ McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers. Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings stunned many by trading guard Tyrese Haliburton as part of a package that brought two-time all-star forward Domantas Sabonis over from the Indiana Pacers.

To help assess opportunities in NBA Championship futures, here are the likely buyers and sellers at this year’s deadline:

Buyers

Toronto Raptors (+8,000 to win NBA Championship):

A six-game win streak has the Raptors firmly in a playoff spot and we all know team president Masai Ujiri is never one to shy away from a deal. The Raps have done a tremendous job retooling and now boast one of the league’s best young core in Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, and Gary Trent Jr. However, two glaring needs remain evident – an established center and bench scoring. A likely scenario would involve packaging the expiring contract of Goran Dragić with draft compensation to address one or both of those needs. Given Ujiri’s track record, it’s difficult to envision the Raps not being one of the deadline’s major players.

Milwaukee Bucks (+600 to win NBA Championship):

The defending champs were active at last year’s deadline and a similar scenario could be in the cards this time around. Milwaukee is in need of frontcourt depth, as starting center Brook Lopez remains without a timetable following back surgery. The Bucks could also use another capable wing defender – a role last season’s deadline acquisition P. J. Tucker filled so well. Whether they’re willing to part ways with a player like Donte DiVincenzo, however, is another story.

Los Angeles Lakers (+1,800 to win NBA Championship):

In theory, the Lakers could be both buyers and sellers. The Russell Westbrook experiment has been awkward from the start, but LeBron James is not getting any younger. As long as James remains on the roster, general manager Rob Pelinka will likely do everything in his power to keep the Lakers competitive. The problem is their lack of enticing assets. Westbrook’s contract is virtually unmovable and Talen Horton-Tucker has been a massive disappointment. LA will indeed look to add more outside scoring, but it’s going to be challenging to find willing trade partners.

Sellers

Washington Wizards (+24,000 to win NBA Championship):

Following a hot start to the season, the Wizards have come crashing back to earth. Washington is 24-29, sits 11th in the Eastern Conference, and just lost its best player to season-ending wrist surgery in Bradley Beal. The team has done its best to remain competitive to keep Beal in DC, but things are not working. A long-awaited rebuild feels like it’s finally on the horizon.

Houston Rockets (+50,000 to win NBA Championship):

The Rockets are building for the future and could move some of its veterans to stockpile draft picks. Two names who continue to be discussed in trade circles are Eric Gordon and Christian Wood. Wood would likely net the most significant return, as his contract (less than $15 million per year for the next two seasons) represents one of the league’s biggest bargains, given how well he’s performed this season. As for Gordon, he’s proven over his career to be one of the league’s premier three-point shooters and should have plenty of contenders vying for his services.

Detroit Pistons (+50,000 to win NBA Championship):

The Pistons are in an identical situation to the Rockets in that it’s looking solely towards the future. That being the case, Detroit’s biggest trade chip is forward Jerami Grant. Grant is under contract through next season and is a versatile forward who can create his own shot, as well as space the floor. He’s miscast as the number one option in the Motor City but would provide a significant boost to those clubs looking to add some scoring punch.

