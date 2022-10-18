Giannis Looking to Steal MVP Crown Back from Jokic
Zachary Cook
After Nikola Jokic took home back-to-back MVP awards for the Denver Nuggets, betting interest has been somewhat spread out early on for the 2022-23 MVP award.
The last time a player won three straight MVP awards was Larry Bird from 1984 to 1986, symbolizing how difficult the feat truly is. That should be highlighted by the fact that not even Michael Jordan was able to accomplish that during his illustrious career.
In saying that, Jokic has been an afterthought when looking at where bets are headed early on, leading to us checking out where the action has been directed.
BetMGM Regular Season Insights: MVP
Highest Ticket%: Luka Doncic 13.6% Highest Handle%: Giannis Antetokounmpo 20.5% Biggest Liability: Zion Williamson
Giannis, Zion Each Gaining Popularity
Prior to Jokic winning two MVP awards in a row, Giannis Antetokounmpo had back-to-back MVPs to his name, and he’s once again expected to be in the mix this season after he finished in the top three in MVP voting a year ago.
The Greek Freak leads a Milwaukee Bucks team that is a title contender and relies on him immensely. It’s no secret that the Bucks go as Giannis does, leading to him owning the fifth-highest ticket percentage at 8% and the highest handle percentage at 20.5%. What that should tell you is that there have been some sizable bets placed in his direction.
One of Giannis’s biggest competitors for the MVP award will be Luka Doncic, who’s drawn the highest ticket percentage at 13.6%, along with the third-highest handle at 14.5%. There’s a lot of positivity surrounding the Dallas Mavericks superstar, and after leading the team to the Western Conference Finals last year, many wonder if there’s another level.
Health has been a big concern for the New Orleans Pelicans’ prized star, Zion Williamson. After missing the 2021-22 season, Williamson appears healthy and has been getting attention in the MVP markets. The 6’6 power forward has averaged 25.7 points per game in 85 career games.
Williamson has currently generated the second most tickets at 12.1%, followed by the second-highest handle percentage at 18.6%. Not only is he attracting interest, but he’s also getting some sizable bets in doing so. The Duke University product has seen his odds bet down majorly from +6600 to +3000, which currently has him as the biggest liability for the MVP award.
