Giannis to Play Wednesday against Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Dammarell reports Giannis Antetokounmpo is available tonight and is expected to play in a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Per Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, Giannis Antetokounmpo is available tonight against the #Cavs and will play. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) January 26, 2022

Giannis was listed as probable with a knee injury ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, last playing in a 94-90 win over the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 21, playing 36 minutes, scoring 30 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. An integral part of the Bucks’ high-powered rotation, Giannis averages 33 minutes, 29 points, 11 rebounds and six assists per game, starting 39 games this season, missing the Bucks’ 133-127 win over the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 22

One of the more dominant players in the league, Giannis leads the Bucks in usage, currently with a 35% usage rate and is currently +320 to win the NBA MVP on FanDuel Sportsbook, only behind Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Giannis is priced at $11,200 on FanDuel against the Cavaliers, with the Bucks currently a 4.5-point road favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 217-point total.