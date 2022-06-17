Golden State Warriors are the 2021-22 NBA Champions
Paul Connor
For the fourth time in eight seasons, the Golden State Warriors are NBA champions.
Stephen Curry poured in a team-high 34 points as the Warriors downed the Celtics 103-90 in Game 6, winning the best-of-seven Finals series four games to two. Curry was named Finals MVP for the first time in his illustrious career after averaging 31.2 PPG.
Speaking with ESPN’s Lisa Salters postgame, an emotional Curry said, “You know, this is what it’s all about – playing for a championship and what we’ve been through the last three years. Beginning of the season, nobody thought we’d be here except everybody on this court right now. It’s amazing. It’s very surreal, though, very surreal.”
Entering Game 6 as road underdogs, the Dubs were not expected to celebrate a potential title on Boston’s home floor. Golden State responded with a 13-point victory, easily covering the 3.5-point spread and further cementing its legacy as one of the greatest dynasties in the history of the NBA.
Looking ahead to 2022-23, the Warriors are already considered favorites to repeat as champs at +460 odds, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
