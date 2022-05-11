Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies Betting Model Game 5 Picks
zackcooksports@gmail.com
Overview
The Golden State Warriors will look to finish off the Memphis Grizzlies tonight on the road as they enter Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead.
Stephen Curry and the Warriors picked up a 101-98 victory in Game 4, with a chance to advance to the Western Conference Final tonight. Curry led all scorers on Monday with 32 points, while Jaren Jackson Jr. had a team-high 21 points for the Grizzlies.
Memphis was without Ja Morant for Game 4 and is expected to be without him for the rest of the playoffs, a devastating blow to the No. 2 seed.
Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA Game Information
Golden State Warriors (6-2) | Memphis Grizzlies (5-4)
Date: 05/11/2022 | Time: 09:30 PM
Location: Memphis, Tennessee | Venue: FedexForum
Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Golden State Warriors +185
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Memphis Grizzlies +6500
Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies put up a very good performance without Morant in the lineup for Game 4 and came up just short on a night they easily could have won. The Warriors had an off-night shooting, especially from three, where they shot just 24.3%. It was a wasted opportunity and you shouldn’t expect a repeat in Game 5. Even with that being said, the Grizzlies should get some credit for playing a strong defensive game and that’s something they try to build off tonight to keep their season alive.
The SportsGrid betting model is in favor of the Grizzlies season marching on, giving Memphis a win probability of 69.68%. The model also is very high on the Grizzlies on both the moneyline and spread, giving Memphis a five-star rating on both accounts.
As we mentioned, it’s hard to see the Warriors shooting as poorly as they did in Game 4 again, but you could argue the same thing for Memphis, who were held to just 41.7% from the floor. The spread for Game 4 got up to double figures, but you’re not seeing that in this spot tonight with the game in FedexForum, increasing the odds the Grizzlies keep things close.
In terms of the total, the line is currently set at 218.5 and the model gives the OVER a 3.5-star rating. So far in this series, we’ve seen point totals of 233, 207, 254, and 199, which has ultimately seen every other game go over the total.
Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Golden State Warriors (30.32%) vs Memphis Grizzlies (69.68%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: MEM 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: MEM 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 3.5 Stars
Check out SportsGrid’s NBA Betting Model for our top picks on spreads, moneyline, and totals on every NBA Playoff Game!
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.