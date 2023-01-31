Golden State Warriors Futures Odds: Will Dubs Regain Championship Form?

We’re past the midway point of the 2022-23 NBA season, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors (24-24) shockingly find themselves at .500 and sitting eighth in the Western Conference, one game ahead of 11th place.

While the underlying belief is the Dubs will eventually round into championship form, the West is as tight as it has been in quite some time, with just 1.0 game separating the sixth seed from the final spot in the play-in tournament, leaving very little room for error the rest of the way.

2022-23 Record: 24-24 (10th in Western Conference)

It’s been a Jekyll and Hyde season for the Warriors; Golden State is a solid 18-6 at home but just 6-18 on the road – fourth worst in the NBA.

Typically a stout defensive unit, the Dubs sit tied for 26th in points allowed, surrendering 118.0 per contest. Only the lottery-bound Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, and San Antonio Spurs are giving up more points than Steve Kerr’s squad.

Stephen Curry (29.3 PPG) has been his usual MVP self, while Klay Thompson (20.7) continues to find his rhythm following two devastating knee injuries. However, outside of Jordan Poole, the Warriors have received minimal contribution from their bench as youngsters Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, and Moses Moody have failed to meet expectations.

The struggles of Golden State’s reserves have prompted trade speculation around the trio of Kuminga, Wiseman, and Moody. While Warriors management does not want to compromise the team’s future, the need for another capable scorer off the bench is evident.

Pacific Division Winner Odds @ FanDuel

Sacramento Kings +170

Golden State Warriors +240

Phoenix Suns +330

Los Angeles Clippers +440

Los Angeles Lakers +1600

Fourth in the Pacific Division, the Dubs remain within striking distance, just 3.5 games behind the surprising first-place Sacramento Kings. Golden State will have to start stringing some wins together, but at +240, it still represents good value.

Western Conference Winner Odds @ FanDuel

Denver Nuggets +350

Golden State Warriors +360

Memphis Grizzlies +420

Los Angeles Clippers +550

New Orleans Pelicans +850

Phoenix Suns +950

Bettors appear unfazed by the Warriors’ regular season struggles. Golden State holds the second-best odds to advance to a second straight NBA Finals, just behind the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets. Thompson perhaps summed it up best when asked if there was any concern about his team’s lackluster performance:

“None,” said Thompson. “Zero. Zero. Just get us there healthy in one piece, hopefully with a decent seed. I have been in this league for a long time, and I have all the confidence in this team. I know we will ride the ship. I know it in my heart.”

NBA Championship Winner Odds @ FanDuel

Boston Celtics +390

Milwaukee Bucks +550

Brooklyn Nets +800

Denver Nuggets +800

Golden State Warriors +850

Memphis Grizzlies +1000

The futures market is leaning towards the Eastern Conference capturing the NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics (+390) and Milwaukee Bucks (+550) running one-two, with three of the top four odds leaders from the East.

The Warriors’ championship run last season has not fallen too far from bettors’ collective memory, with Golden State (+850) in the mix. The market appears to be telling us that the playoffs are a second season in which the reigning champs, despite an inconsistent regular season thus far, deservedly assume their role in the thick of the chase.

Golden State’s Games This Week

Jan. 25 Won vs. Memphis Grizzlies 122-120

Jan. 27 vs. Toronto Raptors

Jan. 30 vs. OKC Thunder

Following a loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State got back in the win column Wednesday against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, 122-120.

The Warriors wrap up their mini three-game homestand against the disappointing Toronto Raptors (22-27) before heading out on the road for a date with the ascending OKC Thunder (23-25), who have won seven of their past ten games.