BETTING NBA
01:16 PM, January 19, 2023

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 01/19/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: TD Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Golden State Warriors  Open +6   -112   O N/A   N/A   +210  
 Current +5.5   -108   N/A   N/A   +190  
Boston Celtics  Open -6   -108   U N/A   N/A   -255  
 Current -5.5   -114   N/A   N/A   -230  

Projected Lineups:

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Stephen Curry   29.3 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
2. SG  Klay Thompson   20.9 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
3. PF  Draymond Green   7.9 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
4. SF  Andrew Wiggins   17.9 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. PG  Jordan Poole   21.0 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
6. C  Kevon Looney   6.7 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists

 

Boston Celtics

1. PF  Jayson Tatum   31.1 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
2. SF  Jaylen Brown   27.2 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
3. PG  Marcus Smart   11.2 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
4. C  Al Horford   9.5 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
5. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   14.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
6. C  Robert Williams III   7.6 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 16 WAS -3.0 235.5 127-118
Sun, Jan 15 CHI -6.0 237.5 132-118
Fri, Jan 13 SA -8.5 243.5 144-113
Tue, Jan 10 PHO -12.5 230.5 125-113
Sat, Jan 07 ORL -6.5 231.0 115-101

 

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 16 CHA -8.5 231.0 130-118
Sat, Jan 14 CHA -8.0 232.5 122-106
Thu, Jan 12 BKN -1.0 225.5 109-98
Wed, Jan 11 NO -9.0 230.0 125-114
Mon, Jan 09 CHI -8.5 235.5 107-99

Betting Insights:

  • The Boston Celtics are 9-3 (.750) against the spread vs. the Golden State Warriors off two or more days rest over their last 12 games