BETTING NBA
12:45 PM, January 15, 2023

Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 01/15/2023
Time: 03:30 PM
Venue: United Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Golden State Warriors  Open -1.5   -110   O 237.5   -110   -122  
 Current -3.5   -110   237.5   -110   -162  
Chicago Bulls  Open +1.5   -110   U 237.5   -110   +104  
 Current +3.5   -110   237.5   -110   +136  

Projected Lineups:

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Stephen Curry   29.2 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
2. SG  Klay Thompson   20.7 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
3. SF  Andrew Wiggins   18.3 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. PF  Draymond Green   7.6 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
5. PG  Jordan Poole   20.9 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
6. C  Kevon Looney   6.7 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists

 

Chicago Bulls

1. SF  DeMar DeRozan   26.1 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
2. SG  Zach LaVine   23.8 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
3. C  Nikola Vucevic   16.9 Points, 10.9 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
4. PF  Patrick Williams   10.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SG  Alex Caruso   5.4 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
6. PG  Ayo Dosunmu   9.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 13 SA -8.5 243.5 144-113
Tue, Jan 10 PHO -12.5 230.5 125-113
Sat, Jan 07 ORL -6.5 231.0 115-101
Wed, Jan 04 DET -6.5 231.5 122-119
Mon, Jan 02 ATL -1.5 236.5 143-141

 

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 13 OKC -4.5 233.0 124-110
Wed, Jan 11 WAS -1.5 228.5 100-97
Mon, Jan 09 BOS +8.5 235.5 107-99
Sat, Jan 07 UTA +2.5 239.5 126-118
Fri, Jan 06 PHI +5.0 233.0 126-112

Betting Insights:

  • The Golden State Warriors are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Golden State Warriors are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls off a win over their last 9 games
  • The Golden State Warriors are 11-3 (.786) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls over their last 14 games
  • The Golden State Warriors are 12-3 (.800) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls over their last 15 games