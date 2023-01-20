BETTING NBA
11:33 AM, January 20, 2023

Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Date: 01/20/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Golden State Warriors  Open +4.5   -110   O 228   -110   +166  
 Current +6.5   -112   227   -110   +220  
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open -4.5   -110   U 228   -110   -198  
 Current -6.5   -108   227   -110   -270  

Projected Lineups:

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Stephen Curry   29.3 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
2. PG  Jordan Poole   21.1 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
3. PF  Draymond Green   8.0 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
4. SF  Andrew Wiggins   18.0 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. C  Kevon Looney   6.6 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
6. SG  Donte DiVincenzo   7.8 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   28.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
2. PG  Darius Garland   21.5 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 8.0 Assists
3. PF  Evan Mobley   14.5 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. C  Jarrett Allen   13.9 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. SF  Caris LeVert   12.5 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
6. PF  Kevin Love   8.7 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 19 BOS +6.5 242.0 121-118
Mon, Jan 16 WAS -3.0 235.5 127-118
Sun, Jan 15 CHI -6.0 237.5 132-118
Fri, Jan 13 SA -8.5 243.5 144-113
Tue, Jan 10 PHO -12.5 230.5 125-113

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 18 MEM +7.5 226.5 115-114
Mon, Jan 16 NO -7.5 223.5 113-103
Sat, Jan 14 MIN -4.5 225.0 110-102
Thu, Jan 12 POR -1.5 224.5 119-113
Tue, Jan 10 UTA -2.5 226.5 116-114

Betting Insights:

  • The Golden State Warriors are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Golden State Warriors have covered in their last 6 games vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers
  • The Golden State Warriors are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road over their last 9 games
  • The Golden State Warriors are 12-2 (.857) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers over their last 14 games
  • The Golden State Warriors are 16-3 (.842) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers over their last 19 games
  • The Golden State Warriors are 21-9 (.700) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers over their last 30 games