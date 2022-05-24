Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 4 Picks

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Golden State Warriors -155

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Dallas Mavericks +4600

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Analysis

The Warriors have a chance to close their series out tonight with the Mavericks and advance to their first NBA Finals since 2019. It’s hard to argue against what this Golden State team is doing on both ends of the floor right now, with plenty of scoring depth and defensive prowess. Dallas likely won’t just roll over in this contest, especially with it being on their home court, but we’ve yet to really see the supporting cast behind Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson make an impact in this series and that’s been one of the key differences between these two clubs. The Warriors shot 46.9% from the floor in Game 3, while also limiting the Mavs to just 40%. If Dallas has any hopes of getting back into this series or at least winning Game 4, they’ll need to play much better defensively as we saw in Round 2 when they defeated the Phoenix Suns.

The SportsGrid betting model expects the Mavs to have a better Game 4 showing, giving them a 61.08% win probability and a four-star rating on the moneyline tonight. Dallas was in Game 3 for the majority of the contest and only lost by nine points but it’s clear that some adjustments need to be made on defense. There’s no reason this team can’t put together a better game plan and effort against the Warriors in Game 4 tonight, with the model also giving the Mavs a 2.5-star rating on the spread tonight, which currently has Dallas listed at -1. The Mavericks have a lot of pride and should be able to get on the board in this Game 4 and at least make it a gentleman’s sweep.

There’s another strong lean from the model tonight with the total, which is currently set at 215.5. The model gives the over a four-star rating, where we’ve already seen point totals of 199, 243, and 209. The model believes that this contest should see a lot of points scored, and that’s likely reliant on more offense coming from the Mavericks, specifically from beyond the arc, where they struggled in Game 3.