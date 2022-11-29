BETTING NBA
12:09 PM, November 29, 2022

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/29

Date: 11/29/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: American Airlines Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Golden State Warriors  Open -1   -110   O 226.5   -110   -116  
 Current -1.5   -112   228   -110   -122  
Dallas Mavericks  Open +1   -110   U 226.5   -110   -102  
 Current +1.5   -110   228   -110   +104  

Projected Lineups:

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Stephen Curry   31.4 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. SF  Andrew Wiggins   19.1 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
3. PF  Draymond Green   8.8 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists
4. SG  Klay Thompson   17.7 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. PG  Jordan Poole   16.2 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
6. C  Kevon Looney   6.0 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists

 

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   33.1 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 8.4 Assists
2. PF  Christian Wood   17.1 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
3. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   17.1 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
4. PF  Dorian Finney-Smith   9.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
5. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   10.2 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. C  Maxi Kleber   5.0 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 27 MIN -2.0 237.5 137-114
Fri, Nov 25 UTA -8.0 240.0 129-118
Wed, Nov 23 LAC -10.0 223.0 124-107
Mon, Nov 21 NO +10.5 227.0 128-83
Sun, Nov 20 HOU -10.5 233.0 127-120

 

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 27 MIL +6.5 216.0 124-115
Sat, Nov 26 TOR -2.5 214.5 105-100
Wed, Nov 23 BOS +6.0 222.0 125-112
Sun, Nov 20 DEN -10.5 217.5 98-97
Fri, Nov 18 DEN -9.5 215.5 127-99

Betting Insights:

  • The Golden State Warriors are 7-5 (.583) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 3-3 (.500) against the spread vs. the Golden State Warriors at home across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Dallas Mavericks have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Golden State Warriors at home off two or more days rest