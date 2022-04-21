Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Betting Model Preview
Overview
The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets series is set to shift to Colorado tonight for Game 3, with the Warriors holding a 2-0 advantage in the series.
The Warriors beat up the Nuggets in Game 2 on their home court by a score of 126-106, to follow up their 123-107 Game 1 victory. Stephen Curry led all scorers in Game 2 with 34 points, while Jordan Poole also added 29 in the victory (after scoring 30 in his postseason debut). Nikola Jokic has been fine in the series for Denver, but not exceptional, where he’s tallied 25 points in Game 1 and 26 in Game 2.
The Nuggets were actually a better road team this season than a home team, while the Warriors posted a 22-19 record as the visitors.
Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets NBA Game Information
Golden State Warriors (2-0) | Denver Nuggets (0-2)
Date: 04/21/2022 | Time: 10:00 PM
Location: Denver, Colorado | Venue: Ball Arena
Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Moneyline, Spread, Total and Odds
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Golden State Warriors +370
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Denver Nuggets +12000
Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Analysis
It’s no secret that the Warriors have dominated the first two games of this series and the Nuggets really have no answer for Golden State’s transition game and fast-paced approach. The Warriors have come as advertised to begin the playoffs, with a new addition of Jordan Poole to the “Splash Brothers,” and the Nuggets haven’t made the proper adjustments, which will clearly be needed as the series heads to Denver tonight. The Warriors shot 52.4% from the floor in Game 1 and 54.8% in Game 2, while also shooting above 40% from three in both wins.
The SportsGrid model doesn’t have a ton of confidence in what to look for tonight, but the Warriors still boast a 58.36% expected win probability, which correlates with exactly what we’ve seen from Golden State so far in the playoffs. The total for tonight is currently set at 223, and we’ve seen totals of 229 and 232 points in the first two matchups. Even with the model not sold on that number, the over certainly appears to be something worth considering.
Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Golden State Warriors (58.36%) vs Denver Nuggets (41.64%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: GSW 0.5 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: GSW 0.5 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 1 Star
