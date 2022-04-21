Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Betting Model Preview

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets series is set to shift to Colorado tonight for Game 3, with the Warriors holding a 2-0 advantage in the series.

The Warriors beat up the Nuggets in Game 2 on their home court by a score of 126-106, to follow up their 123-107 Game 1 victory. Stephen Curry led all scorers in Game 2 with 34 points, while Jordan Poole also added 29 in the victory (after scoring 30 in his postseason debut). Nikola Jokic has been fine in the series for Denver, but not exceptional, where he’s tallied 25 points in Game 1 and 26 in Game 2.

The Nuggets were actually a better road team this season than a home team, while the Warriors posted a 22-19 record as the visitors.