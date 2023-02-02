BETTING NBA
01:39 PM, February 2, 2023

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/02

Date: 02/02/2023
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Ball Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Golden State Warriors  Open +9.5   -110   O 232.5   -112   +360  
 Current +12   -110   231.5   -110   +480  
Denver Nuggets  Open -9.5   -110   U 232.5   -108   -460  
 Current -12   -110   231.5   -110   -650  

Projected Lineups:

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Jordan Poole   20.8 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
2. C  Kevon Looney   6.8 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
3. SG  Donte DiVincenzo   8.3 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
4. PG  Ty Jerome   7.1 Points, 1.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. PF  Jonathan Kuminga   8.2 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. SF  Anthony Lamb   7.2 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists

 

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   25.1 Points, 11.1 Rebounds, 10.0 Assists
2. PG  Jamal Murray   19.4 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
3. PF  Aaron Gordon   16.8 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   16.2 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   11.4 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
6. SG  Bruce Brown   11.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Feb 01 MIN -5.5 240.5 119-114
Mon, Jan 30 OKC -5.0 242.5 128-120
Fri, Jan 27 TOR -4.0 234.0 129-117
Wed, Jan 25 MEM -2.5 245.5 122-120
Sun, Jan 22 BKN -8.0 236.0 120-116

 

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 31 NO -7.0 232.0 122-113
Sat, Jan 28 PHI +3.0 232.0 126-119
Wed, Jan 25 MIL +12.5 227.5 107-99
Tue, Jan 24 NO -3.0 232.5 99-98
Sun, Jan 22 OKC -3.0 232.5 101-99

Betting Insights:

  • The Golden State Warriors are 3-2 (.600) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets on the road across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Denver Nuggets are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Golden State Warriors off two days rest over their last 6 games