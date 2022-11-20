BETTING NBA
12:22 PM, November 20, 2022

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/20

Date: 11/20/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Toyota Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Golden State Warriors  Open -9.5   -110   O 232.5   -110   -450  
 Current -10.5   -110   231.5   -112   -490  
Houston Rockets  Open +9.5   -110   U 232.5   -110   +350  
 Current +10.5   -110   231.5   -108   +380  

Projected Lineups:

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Stephen Curry   32.2 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
2. SG  Klay Thompson   15.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
3. SF  Andrew Wiggins   18.1 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
4. PF  Draymond Green   8.1 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
5. PG  Jordan Poole   15.9 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
6. C  Kevon Looney   6.4 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists

Houston Rockets

1. PG  Kevin Porter Jr.   19.1 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. C  Alperen Sengn   15.6 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
3. SG  Jalen Green   21.3 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
4. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   10.2 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. SF  Eric Gordon   12.9 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
6. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   11.0 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 18 NY -7.5 234.5 111-101
Wed, Nov 16 PHO -2.5 227.5 130-119
Mon, Nov 14 SA -8.5 233.5 132-95
Sun, Nov 13 SAC -4.0 237.0 122-115
Fri, Nov 11 CLE -2.5 233.0 106-101

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 18 IND +5.0 237.0 99-91
Wed, Nov 16 DAL +6.5 218.5 101-92
Mon, Nov 14 LAC +5.0 220.0 122-106
Sat, Nov 12 NO +10.5 233.0 119-106
Wed, Nov 09 TOR +10.0 224.5 116-109

Betting Insights:

  • The Golden State Warriors are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Golden State Warriors are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Golden State Warriors have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Houston Rockets on the road