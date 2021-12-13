Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/13

The Sportsgrid NBA Betting Model is huge on the Pacers in this game. According to the model, Indiana has a 52.24 percent chance of winning, has a fair moneyline of -109, and an expected margin of victory of .7 points. In comparison, Fanduel Sportsbook has the Pacers’ moneyline at +156 and +4 on the spread. These two teams are meeting at an exciting time. The Warriors had only lost two games leading into the end of last month, but since November 30th, they’ve lost three of their past six. Meanwhile, Indiana is on a three-game winning streak.

Additionally, Stephen Curry is chasing Ray Allen‘s all-time career record of 2,973 three-pointers. Curry is six away from tying it and seven away from claiming it as his own. He leads the Warriors in scoring and is third in the NBA, averaging 27.1 points per game. The future Hall of Famer is also putting up a solid 6.3 assists and 5.6 rebounds a night. Over his previous three games, Curry has shot 16-of-44 from behind the arc.

This season, Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers in scoring, averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.5 rebounds. However, the spark over Indiana’s past few games has come from Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis, and rookie Chris Duarte. Over the Pacers’ previous four games, LeVert has put up 21.8 points, Sabonis has scored 22.25, and Duarte has put up an average of 14.75 per game, including a game-high 23 against the Knicks. The Pacers are 15th in NBA scoring, averaging 108.1 points, while the Warriors are third with 112.5 points per game.

The over/under for Monday’s game has been set at 214. However, Golden State is also great on defense. Their opponents only average 100.4 points against them, while Indiana allows 106.1 points per game. So, it’s no surprise that the Warriors’ +12 point differential leads the league.

The Sportsgrid NBA Betting Model sees value with a Pacers pick, giving moneyline and spread wagers five-stars. Also, the model predicts the two teams will combine for more than 214 points, giving the over at -112 a five-star recommendation.