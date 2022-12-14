BETTING NBA
12:21 PM, December 14, 2022

Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/14/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Golden State Warriors  Open -1.5   -110   O 235.5   -110   -120  
 Current +0.5   -106   235.5   -110   -104  
Indiana Pacers  Open +1.5   -110   U 235.5   -110   +102  
 Current -0.5   -114   235.5   -110   -112  

Projected Lineups:

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Stephen Curry   29.6 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
2. PG  Jordan Poole   17.8 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
3. PF  Draymond Green   8.4 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
4. C  Kevon Looney   6.4 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
5. PF  Jonathan Kuminga   7.3 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. SF  Anthony Lamb   5.7 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

 

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   19.4 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 10.8 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   17.5 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
3. SG  Buddy Hield   17.7 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. PG  Andrew Nembhard   8.9 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
5. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   17.6 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. SF  Aaron Nesmith   8.1 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 13 MIL +2.5 232.0 128-111
Sat, Dec 10 BOS +2.5 237.5 123-107
Wed, Dec 07 UTA +5.5 231.0 124-123
Mon, Dec 05 IND -12.0 239.5 112-104
Sat, Dec 03 HOU -11.0 235.5 120-101

 

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 12 MIA +3.5 228.5 87-82
Sat, Dec 10 BKN -8.0 226.0 136-133
Fri, Dec 09 WAS -4.5 233.0 121-111
Wed, Dec 07 MIN +3.5 238.0 121-115
Mon, Dec 05 GS +12.0 239.5 112-104

Betting Insights:

  • The Indiana Pacers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Golden State Warriors since the start of 2020/2021