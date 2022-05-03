Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Model Preview

During the regular season, the Warriors and Grizzlies met four times, which saw the Grizzlies win three of four meetings.

Game 1 saw a pretty offensive-minded effort from both clubs, with the Warriors pulling out a 117-116 road victory. Ja Morant had a game-high 34 points for the Grizzlies in the losing effort, while Jordan Poole had another solid showing for Golden State, leading the way with 31 points.

The Golden State Warriors held on for a tight Game 1 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road and will look to take a 2-0 series edge before heading home.

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Golden State Warriors +270

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Memphis Grizzlies +2700

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Analysis

The Warriors hung on for a tight Game 1 victory on the road and that’s something they can likely use to build off here tonight, but you should also keep in mind that the Grizzlies lost Game 1 in their opening-round series to Minnesota as well.

The Warriors shot slightly better from the floor in Game 1, 48.4%, compared to the Grizzlies at 43.2%. The Grizzlies were actually better from three in the first meeting and that could spell trouble for Memphis if the Warriors are able to get hot from beyond the arc. This series will likely feature contested matchups with plenty of offense, much like we saw in Game 1, and you can look towards another tight finish in this one as well.

The SportsGrid betting model really likes the home team in Memphis tonight, where it’s given them a 72.12% win probability for Game 2. There’s a certain bounce-back element that will be needed tonight and the Grizzlies did show in Game 1 that they can compete with the Warriors, much like they did during the regular season.

The model favors the Grizzlies on both the moneyline and spread, giving them a five-star rating for tonight’s Game 2. With the Warriors slightly favored on the road, you can definitely make a case for backing the Grizzlies on both the spread and moneyline here tonight.

In terms of the total, the model doesn’t have a huge lean in this spot but does give the under a 3.5-star rating. During the regular season, we saw point totals of 205, 217, 224, and 218, which also indicated a lean towards the under, even after a combined 233 points were scored in Game 1.