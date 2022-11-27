BETTING NBA
12:21 PM, November 27, 2022

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/27

Date: 11/27/2022
Time: 03:30 PM
Venue: Target Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Golden State Warriors  Open -1   -112   O 233.5   -110   -118  
 Current -1.5   -110   234.5   -110   -120  
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open +1   -108   U 233.5   -110   +100  
 Current +1.5   -110   234.5   -110   +102  

Projected Lineups:

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Stephen Curry   31.7 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. SF  Andrew Wiggins   19.2 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
3. PF  Draymond Green   8.2 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists
4. SG  Klay Thompson   17.5 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. PG  Jordan Poole   15.9 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
6. C  Kevon Looney   6.2 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. PF  Karl-Anthony Towns   21.4 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
2. SG  Anthony Edwards   22.1 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
3. C  Rudy Gobert   13.8 Points, 12.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. PG  DAngelo Russell   14.2 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
5. SF  Kyle Anderson   6.3 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.4 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 25 UTA -8.0 240.0 129-118
Wed, Nov 23 LAC -10.0 223.0 124-107
Mon, Nov 21 NO +10.5 227.0 128-83
Sun, Nov 20 HOU -10.5 233.0 127-120
Fri, Nov 18 NY -7.5 234.5 111-101

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 25 CHA -6.0 226.5 110-108
Wed, Nov 23 IND -1.5 238.0 115-101
Mon, Nov 21 MIA -8.5 220.5 105-101
Sat, Nov 19 PHI -3.5 218.0 112-109
Wed, Nov 16 ORL -7.5 223.0 126-108

Betting Insights:

  • The Golden State Warriors are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Golden State Warriors at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Golden State Warriors off a loss
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Golden State Warriors at home off two or more days rest over their last 9 games
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 9-1 (.900) against the spread vs. the Golden State Warriors at home off two or more days rest over their last 10 games
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 12-4 (.750) against the spread vs. the Golden State Warriors off two or more days rest over their last 16 games
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Golden State Warriors at home off two or more days rest