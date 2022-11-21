BETTING NBA
03:15 PM, November 21, 2022

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/21/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Smoothie King Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Golden State Warriors  Open +5   -110   O 229   -110   +180  
 Current +10.5   -110   228   -112   +400  
New Orleans Pelicans  Open -5   -110   U 229   -110   -215  
 Current -10.5   -110   228   -108   -520  

Projected Lineups:

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Stephen Curry   32.3 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. PG  Jordan Poole   15.5 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
3. SF  Andrew Wiggins   18.4 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
4. PF  Draymond Green   7.9 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
5. C  Kevon Looney   6.2 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
6. SG  Donte DiVincenzo   4.6 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PG  CJ McCollum   18.9 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
2. PF  Zion Williamson   23.5 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
3. SG  Brandon Ingram   21.1 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
4. C  Jonas Valanciunas   13.4 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. PF  Larry Nance Jr.   10.3 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
6. SF  Herbert Jones   10.9 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 20 HOU -10.5 233.0 127-120
Fri, Nov 18 NY -7.5 234.5 111-101
Wed, Nov 16 PHO -2.5 227.5 130-119
Mon, Nov 14 SA -8.5 233.5 132-95
Sun, Nov 13 SAC -4.0 237.0 122-115

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 18 BOS +3.5 227.0 117-109
Wed, Nov 16 CHI -1.5 226.5 124-110
Tue, Nov 15 MEM -1.5 224.0 113-102
Sat, Nov 12 HOU -10.5 233.0 119-106
Thu, Nov 10 POR -9.0 222.5 106-95

Betting Insights:

  • The Golden State Warriors are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on the road in 2022/2023
  • The Golden State Warriors are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans in 2022/2023
  • The Golden State Warriors are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans since the start of 2020/2021
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 2-2 (.500) against the spread vs. the Golden State Warriors at home since the start of 2020/2021