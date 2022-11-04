BETTING NBA
01:59 PM, November 4, 2022

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/04

Date: 11/04/2022
Time: 08:30 PM
Venue: Smoothie King Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Golden State Warriors  Open +4   -110   O 231.5   -110   +144  
 Current +11   -110   227.5   -110   +410  
New Orleans Pelicans  Open -4   -110   U 231.5   -110   -172  
 Current -11   -110   227.5   -110   -550  

Projected Lineups:

Golden State Warriors

1. PF  Zion Williamson   22.8 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
2. SF  Brandon Ingram   22.0 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
3. SG  CJ McCollum   20.7 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
4. C  Jonas Valanciunas   15.6 Points, 10.4 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
5. PF  Larry Nance Jr.   8.4 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. SF  Herbert Jones   7.3 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PG  Jordan Poole   16.1 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
2. PF  Kevon Looney   7.0 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
3. PF  JaMychal Green   4.9 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
4. SG  Moses Moody   5.8 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists
5. SF  Jonathan Kuminga   2.7 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
6. C  James Wiseman   7.6 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 02 LAL -3.0 230.5 120-117
Sun, Oct 30 LAC +2.5 226.0 112-91
Fri, Oct 28 PHO +8.0 225.5 124-111
Tue, Oct 25 DAL +5.5 218.5 113-111
Sun, Oct 23 UTA -8.5 231.5 122-121

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Nov 03 ORL -9.5 226.0 130-129
Tue, Nov 01 MIA +1.5 225.5 116-109
Sun, Oct 30 DET -7.5 231.5 128-114
Sat, Oct 29 CHA -10.0 233.5 120-113
Thu, Oct 27 MIA -6.0 227.5 123-110

Betting Insights:

  • The Golden State Warriors are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Golden State Warriors have covered in their last 6 games vs. the New Orleans Pelicans off a loss
  • The Golden State Warriors are 6-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans off a loss over their last 6 games
  • The Golden State Warriors have covered in their last 3 games vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on the road off a loss
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 2-2 (.500) against the spread vs. the Golden State Warriors at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The New Orleans Pelicans have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Golden State Warriors off two days rest
  • The New Orleans Pelicans have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Golden State Warriors at home off a loss