12:38 PM, January 30, 2023

Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/30

Date: 01/30/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Paycom Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Golden State Warriors  Open -3   -110   O 241   -108   -148  
 Current -5   -106   242.5   -110   -198  
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open +3   -110   U 241   -112   +126  
 Current +5   -114   242.5   -110   +166  

Projected Lineups:

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Stephen Curry   29.5 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
2. PG  Jordan Poole   21.0 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
3. PF  Draymond Green   7.9 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
4. SG  Klay Thompson   20.9 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. SF  Andrew Wiggins   17.5 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
6. C  Kevon Looney   6.7 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   30.9 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   16.0 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
3. SF  Jalen Williams   11.9 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. SG  Aaron Wiggins   6.5 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. SG  Isaiah Joe   7.9 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. SF  Kenrich Williams   7.6 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 27 TOR -4.0 234.0 129-117
Wed, Jan 25 MEM -2.5 245.5 122-120
Sun, Jan 22 BKN -8.0 236.0 120-116
Fri, Jan 20 CLE +10.5 219.0 120-114
Thu, Jan 19 BOS +6.5 242.0 121-118

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 27 CLE -1.0 222.0 112-100
Wed, Jan 25 ATL +1.0 238.5 137-132
Sun, Jan 22 DEN +3.0 232.5 101-99
Fri, Jan 20 SAC +5.5 244.5 118-113
Wed, Jan 18 IND -3.5 238.5 126-106

Betting Insights:

  • The Golden State Warriors are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder since the start of 2020/2021