BETTING NBA
12:49 PM, December 16, 2022

Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/16

Date: 12/16/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Golden State Warriors  Open +8   -108   O N/A   N/A   +280  
 Current +8   -108   N/A   N/A   +260  
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -8   -112   U N/A   N/A   -350  
 Current -8   -112   N/A   N/A   -320  

Projected Lineups:

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Jordan Poole   17.9 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
2. SG  Klay Thompson   18.7 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
3. PF  Draymond Green   8.1 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
4. SG  Donte DiVincenzo   6.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. C  Kevon Looney   6.3 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. PF  Jonathan Kuminga   7.4 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

 

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.3 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   22.1 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 10.8 Assists
3. SF  Tobias Harris   17.0 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
4. PG  DeAnthony Melton   11.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
5. PG  Shake Milton   11.5 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
6. SF  Georges Niang   9.5 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 14 IND -1.5 238.0 125-119
Tue, Dec 13 MIL +2.5 232.0 128-111
Sat, Dec 10 BOS +2.5 237.5 123-107
Wed, Dec 07 UTA +5.5 231.0 124-123
Mon, Dec 05 IND -12.0 239.5 112-104

 

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 13 SAC -4.5 229.0 123-103
Sun, Dec 11 CHA -10.5 220.0 131-113
Fri, Dec 09 LAL -4.5 227.5 133-122
Mon, Dec 05 HOU -8.5 222.0 132-123
Fri, Dec 02 MEM +5.0 218.0 117-109