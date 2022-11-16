BETTING NBA
03:06 PM, November 16, 2022

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/16

Date: 11/16/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Footprint Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Golden State Warriors  Open +1.5   -110   O 226.5   -110   +102  
 Current -2   -112   227   -110   -134  
Phoenix Suns  Open -1.5   -110   U 226.5   -110   -120  
 Current +2   -108   227   -110   +114  

Projected Lineups:

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Stephen Curry   31.5 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
2. SF  Andrew Wiggins   18.3 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
3. SG  Klay Thompson   14.7 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
4. PF  Draymond Green   7.9 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
5. PG  Jordan Poole   17.1 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
6. C  Kevon Looney   6.2 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists

Phoenix Suns

1. SG  Devin Booker   26.5 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
2. PG  Cameron Payne   11.8 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
3. C  Deandre Ayton   14.6 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
4. SF  Mikal Bridges   15.6 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
5. SF  Torrey Craig   6.1 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. SG  Damion Lee   7.0 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 14 SA -8.5 233.5 132-95
Sun, Nov 13 SAC -4.0 237.0 122-115
Fri, Nov 11 CLE -2.5 233.0 106-101
Mon, Nov 07 SAC -8.0 236.0 116-113
Fri, Nov 04 NO +10.5 227.0 114-105

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 14 MIA +2.5 216.0 113-112
Fri, Nov 11 ORL -7.5 214.5 114-97
Wed, Nov 09 MIN +1.5 224.0 129-117
Mon, Nov 07 PHI -1.0 216.0 100-88
Sat, Nov 05 POR -11.0 215.5 102-82

Betting Insights:

  • The Golden State Warriors are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Phoenix Suns since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Golden State Warriors have covered in their last 4 games vs. the Phoenix Suns off two or more days rest
  • The Golden State Warriors are 13-7 (.650) against the spread vs. the Phoenix Suns off two or more days rest over their last 20 games
  • The Phoenix Suns are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Golden State Warriors in 2022/2023
  • The Phoenix Suns are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Golden State Warriors at home in 2022/2023
  • The Phoenix Suns are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Golden State Warriors at home since the start of 2020/2021