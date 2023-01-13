BETTING NBA
12:43 PM, January 13, 2023

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/13

Date: 01/13/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: AT&T Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Golden State Warriors  Open -8.5   -110   O 240.5   -110   -375  
 Current -9   -110   241.5   -110   -390  
San Antonio Spurs  Open +8.5   -112   U 240.5   -110   +300  
 Current +9   -110   241.5   -110   +310  

Projected Lineups:

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Stephen Curry   29.7 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
2. SG  Klay Thompson   20.8 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
3. PG  Jordan Poole   20.8 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
4. SF  Andrew Wiggins   18.4 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. PF  Draymond Green   7.7 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
6. C  Kevon Looney   6.6 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists

 

San Antonio Spurs

1. C  Jakob Poeltl   12.1 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
2. SF  Keldon Johnson   21.3 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
3. PG  Tre Jones   13.5 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
4. C  Zach Collins   9.6 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
5. PF  Jeremy Sochan   8.8 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
6. SF  Josh Richardson   11.0 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 10 PHO -12.5 230.5 125-113
Sat, Jan 07 ORL -6.5 231.0 115-101
Wed, Jan 04 DET -6.5 231.5 122-119
Mon, Jan 02 ATL -1.5 236.5 143-141
Fri, Dec 30 POR +1.5 233.5 118-112

 

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 11 MEM +13.5 241.0 135-129
Mon, Jan 09 MEM +11.0 234.0 121-113
Sat, Jan 07 BOS +15.0 234.5 121-116
Fri, Jan 06 DET -1.5 237.0 121-109
Wed, Jan 04 NY +10.0 225.0 117-114