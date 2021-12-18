Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

The Sportsgrid NBA Betting Model sees value with the Warriors when they head to Toronto. According to the model, Golden State has a 43.51 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of +130, and an expected margin of -1.9 points. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the Warriors’ are a +340 on the moneyline and a +9.5 on the spread. Golden State is on a three-game winning streak and has won seven of their previous ten. The Raptors are coming off an overtime loss to Brooklyn and have won five of their previous ten.

Stephen Curry has been tearing it up for the Warriors this season. He’s already broken the all-time three-pointers record, and he sits tied for third in scoring this season. Curry leads Golden State, averaging 27 points. He also contributes 6.1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game. Canadian Andrew Wiggins is second in scoring for Golden State, averaging 18.7 points per game.

But, the Warriors will rest Curry, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Otto Porter, and Andre Iguodala. Golden State will also be without James Wiseman due to a knee injury and Jordan Poole, who entered COVID-19 protocols. They’ll be missing five of their top six scorers.

Additionally, the Warriors are still waiting on the return of Klay Thompson. Thompson hasn’t played all season because of a torn Achilles.

Meanwhile, Toronto’s Precious Achiuwa will be back after leaving COVID-19 protocols, and they expect OG Anunoby to return from a hip injury. The Raptors have leaned heavily on Fred VanVleet. VanVleet leads the NBA in minutes, averaging 38. His 19.8 points per game are second on the team to Anunoby, but with Anunoby’s injury, that responsibility has primarily landed with VanVleet. VanVleet also leads Toronto with 6.5 assists per game.

The Warriors are third overall in scoring, averaging 111.8 points a game, while the Raptors sit 22nd with 105.9. The over/under is currently at 203.5, while the model predicts the game will hit 221.3 points. That’s a pretty big margin.

The Sportsgrid NBA Betting Model sees value with Golden State, giving moneyline and spread wagers five-stars. The model gives the over a five-star rating, predicting this game will exceed it by 14.8 points. However, this game might need another look before placing a wager down with the Warriors resting their top scorers.