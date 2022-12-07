BETTING NBA
01:07 PM, December 7, 2022

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/07

Date: 12/07/2022
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Vivint Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Golden State Warriors  Open +6.5   -110   O 234.5   -110   +225  
 Current +7   -110   234   -110   +240  
Utah Jazz  Open -6.5   -110   U 234.5   -110   -275  
 Current -7   -110   234   -110   -295  

Projected Lineups:

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Jordan Poole   17.0 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
2. SG  Klay Thompson   18.0 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
3. C  Kevon Looney   6.4 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. PF  Jonathan Kuminga   5.6 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
5. SG  Donte DiVincenzo   5.0 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. SF  Anthony Lamb   5.8 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

 

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   22.2 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   19.7 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
3. C  Kelly Olynyk   13.0 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
4. PG  Mike Conley   10.2 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 7.9 Assists
5. PG  Collin Sexton   14.2 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
6. SF  Jarred Vanderbilt   8.6 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 05 IND -12.0 239.5 112-104
Sat, Dec 03 HOU -11.0 235.5 120-101
Fri, Dec 02 CHI -7.0 237.5 119-111
Tue, Nov 29 DAL +1.0 227.0 116-113
Sun, Nov 27 MIN -2.0 237.5 137-114

 

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 03 POR -5.0 226.5 116-111
Fri, Dec 02 IND -4.0 241.0 139-119
Wed, Nov 30 LAC -7.5 222.5 125-112
Mon, Nov 28 CHI -2.0 235.0 114-107
Sat, Nov 26 PHO +6.5 232.0 113-112

Betting Insights:

  • The Golden State Warriors are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz since the start of 2020/2021