BETTING NBA
12:48 PM, January 16, 2023

Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/16

Date: 01/16/2023
Time: 03:00 PM
Venue: Capital One Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Golden State Warriors  Open -2.5   -108   O 232.5   -110   -134  
 Current -2.5   -112   237   -110   -144  
Washington Wizards  Open +2.5   -112   U 232.5   -110   +114  
 Current +2.5   -108   237   -110   +122  

Projected Lineups:

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Stephen Curry   28.9 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
2. PG  Jordan Poole   20.7 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
3. SF  Andrew Wiggins   18.0 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. PF  Draymond Green   7.6 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
5. C  Kevon Looney   6.8 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
6. SG  Donte DiVincenzo   7.8 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists

 

Washington Wizards

1. C  Kristaps Porzingis   21.9 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
2. PF  Kyle Kuzma   21.7 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
3. SG  Bradley Beal   22.9 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
4. PG  Monte Morris   10.1 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
5. PF  Daniel Gafford   7.7 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
6. PF  Rui Hachimura   12.7 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 15 CHI -6.0 237.5 132-118
Fri, Jan 13 SA -8.5 243.5 144-113
Tue, Jan 10 PHO -12.5 230.5 125-113
Sat, Jan 07 ORL -6.5 231.0 115-101
Wed, Jan 04 DET -6.5 231.5 122-119

 

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 13 NY +3.5 220.0 112-108
Wed, Jan 11 CHI +1.5 228.5 100-97
Mon, Jan 09 NO -1.5 229.0 132-112
Fri, Jan 06 OKC +1.0 231.5 127-110
Tue, Jan 03 MIL +7.5 232.0 123-113

Betting Insights:

  • The Washington Wizards are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Golden State Warriors since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Washington Wizards have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Golden State Warriors off two or more days rest
  • The Washington Wizards are 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the Golden State Warriors off two or more days rest over their last 7 games
  • The Washington Wizards are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the Golden State Warriors at home off a loss over their last 5 games