Grayson Allen a Game-Time Decision vs. Clippers

Grayson Allen’s participation on both nights of the Milwaukee Bucks back-to-back remains in question, as the shooting guard is listed as a game-time decision against the Los Angeles Clippers. Allen played 24:34 against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, and a hip injury could keep him out on Sunday.

Mike Budenholzer tells @eric_nehm that Grayson Allen (hip) is a gametime decision. — Law Murray 🩺 (@LawMurrayTheNU) February 7, 2022

Allen has been a solid supporting member of the third-ranked Bucks squad. The fourth-year guard averages a career-best 11.7 points per game, ranking fifth on the team in scoring and grabbing 3.5 rebounds per game.

Pat Connaughton is the probable starter if Allen’s hip keeps him out against the Clippers. Connaughton has appeared in 51 games for the Bucks, starting 17 of those, and is the team leader in expected field goal percentage while averaging 10.1 points per game.

The Bucks have won two in a row and are 1.0 games out of first in the Eastern Conference. The betting line at FanDuel Sportsbook continues to shift in their direction, as Milwaukee is currently installed as -4.5 favorites at the Crypto.com Arena.