Greek Freak Making Early Season NBA MVP Push

It’s early in the NBA season, but some of the top names in the game are already making statements and putting themselves in the MVP conversation. Among those making an immediate impact and dominating headlines is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Greek Freak is putting up big-time numbers and demonstrating why he’s amongst the game’s elite. We can understand why the money is currently flowing in his direction.

Regular Season MVP Insights at BetMGM

Highest Ticket% : Ja Morant 15.8%

: Ja Morant 15.8% Highest Handle% : Giannis Antetokounmpo 17.3%

: Giannis Antetokounmpo 17.3% Biggest Liability : Zion Williamson

: Zion Williamson Odds Leader: Giannis Antetokounmpo & Luka Doncic +325

Giannis Looking to Capture Third MVP Award

The two-time NBA MVP has led the team to a 7-0 start. As a result of the team’s success out of the gate, Giannis has already seen his NBA MVP odds bet down from +700 last week to +325. That puts the Bucks star in a tie with Luka Doncic for the shortest odds to capture the coveted award.

Antetokounmpo is looking to take the trophy back from Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, who’s won back-to-back MVPs after the Milwaukee forward did the same in 2019 and 2020.

The Greek Freak has averaged an absurd 33.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and five assists per game through seven games. He’s been doing this at a 56.9% clip from the field, which puts him on par with his career-best shooting percentage.

What’s most interesting about Antetokounmpo right now is the money coming in towards him to win MVP. He’s compiled the fifth-highest ticket percentage at 8.3% but has a handle percentage over double that number at 17.3%, which is the highest of any player.

Some sizable bets have been coming in towards Giannis, which shouldn’t be a surprise with his importance to the Bucks, his overall play through this first stretch of the season, and his MVP pedigree.