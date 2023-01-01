Grizzlies' Desmond Bane Won't Suit Up vs. Kings

The Memphis Grizzlies are giving Desmond Bane the night off against the Sacramento Kings. Bane is coming off an 18-point performance in last night’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans but continues to nurse a big toe ailment that kept him out for over a month. Memphis isn’t taking any chances on the second night of a back-to-back.
Clearly, the injury is impacting Bane’s performance. The 24-year-old is averaging just 14.8 points on 32.9% shooting since coming back on December 23, below his season totals of 21.8 and 43.1%.
John Konchar started in Bane’s absence earlier in the month and should be back in the starting lineup Sunday against the Kings. In 33 games, including 20 starts, Konchar is averaging 7.4 points and 5.5 rebounds on 46.0% shooting.
The Grizzlies are going for their third straight win when they host the Kings. Memphis is listed as -3.5 favorites, with the total bought up to 239, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
