Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks EJECTED 3 Minutes Into Game 2 vs. Warriors

Overview

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are upping the intensity early in this second-round Western Conference series. Dillon Brooks was ejected from Game 2 less than three minutes into the first quarter.

Dillon Brooks received a flagrant 2 and was ejected from Game 2 for this foul on Gary Payton IIpic.twitter.com/XgPWsA8327 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 4, 2022

Brooks was booted after a hard Flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II. It looked like Payton had an uncontested path to the basket when Brooks came from out of nowhere and hammered the Warriors guard from behind.

Payton was down for some time from the shot to the head after Brooks swung and missed the ball. GPII left the game with a left elbow injury and will not return tonight.

This is already the second straight game a player has been tossed because of a Flagrant 2 in this series. Of course, Draymond Green got the early hook in Game 1 after pulling Brandon Clarke down by the neck of the jersey.

The Grizzlies jumped out to an eight-point lead after the opening period. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.