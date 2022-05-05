Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Suspended for Game 3 vs. Warriors

Overview

Looking to take a 2-1 series lead in their second round showdown with the Golden State Warriors, the Memphis Grizzlies will be down one of their primary defenders.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has been suspended for Saturday’s Game 3 matchup in Golden State following his Flagrant 2 foul on Warriors guard Gary Payton II.

Brooks was ejected less than three minutes into the first quarter of Game 2 on Tuesday – a 106-101 Memphis victory. The 26-year-old made contact with Payton’s head while supposedly making a play on the ball, causing the latter to fall and land awkwardly on his elbow. Payton ultimately suffered a fractured left elbow and will miss the remainder of the series.

