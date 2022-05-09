Overview

The second-round Western Conference series between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors may have taken a seismic shift. There is a probability that Ja Morant will not suit up for the crucial Game 4 on Monday night in San Francisco, with Memphis trailing 2-1 in the set.

Taylor Jenkins says there is a “really good chance” Ja Morant does not play tomorrow because of his knee injury. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) May 8, 2022

As reported by The Athletic’s Fred Katz, Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins said, ‘there’s a really good chance’ his superstar does not play on Monday.

Morant suffered a right knee injury in the fourth quarter of Game 3 when he got tangled up with Jordan Poole. It appeared that Poole grabbed at Morant’s knee on the play but whether or not that caused the injury is debatable.

The Grizzlies leading scorer certainly seems to think so. Morant implied in a now-deleted tweet that the Golden State guard “broke the code”- also a shot at Warriors head coach Steve Kerr who said the same thing following Dillon Brooks’s Flagrant 2 foul that injured Gary Payton II.

Morant is averaging 38.3 points, 8.3 assists, and 3.0 steals per game in the series, and his absence would obviously create a huge void that Tyrus Jones, on his best day, would have a tough time filling.

Things are certainly getting testy in this series, and Monday should provide some fireworks with or without Morant. FanDuel Sportsbook has Memphis as +10.5 point road dogs after opening at +9 and +410 on the moneyline.