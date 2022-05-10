Grizzlies' Ja Morant OUT for Game 4 vs. Warriors

After Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins said on Sunday, ‘there’s a really good chance’ his superstar does not play on Monday, he delivered the official status update this evening as per ESPN’s Marc Spears.
Morant suffered a right knee injury in the final frame of Game 3 when he got tangled up with Jordan Poole. It appeared that Poole grabbed at Morant’s knee on the play but whether or not that caused the injury is up for debate.
Morant implied in a now-deleted tweet that the Golden State guard “broke the code”- a shot at Warriors head coach Steve Kerr who said the same thing following Dillon Brooks’s Flagrant 2 foul that injured Gary Payton II.
Kerr is also out for this contest as he tested positive for COVID-19 and entered the league’s health and safety protocols.
Morant is averaging 38.3 points, 8.3 assists, and 3.0 steals per game in the series, and his absence creates a huge void that Tyrus Jones will have a tough time filling.
FanDuel Sportsbook has Memphis as +9.5 point road dogs and +420 on the moneyline. The game total sits at 222.5.
