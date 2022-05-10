Grizzlies Likely Without Morant for Rest of Playoffs
joecervenka
Overview
After there was some optimism that Ja Morant might be able to suit up for the Grizzlies’ crucial Game 4 on Monday night, that hope has fallen off a cliff as the Grizzlies superstar is now expected to be out for the rest of this postseason.
Ja Morant has a bone bruise in his knee and is expected to miss the rest of the playoffs, the Grizzlies announce. https://t.co/U4q0HXViue
Morant suffered a right knee injury in the final frame of Game 3 when he got tangled up with Jordan Poole. It appeared that Poole grabbed at Morant’s knee on the play but whether or not that caused the injury is debatable.
Ja averaged 38.3 points, 8.3 assists, and 3.0 steals per game in the series, and his absence creates a huge void with Memphis down 3-1 in the set. If the postseason book is closed on the 2019 second overall pick, his final 2022 line is beyond impressive. In nine games, Morant led the Grizz in both points (27.1) and assists (9.8) per game while coming up with some gravity-defying hilite reel moments.
Tyrus Jones will be asked to pick up a whole lot of slack in his teammate’s absence.
FanDuel Sportsbook has Memphis as +4.5 home dogs and +148 on the moneyline on Wednesday night. Their odds are even longer to complete the series comeback sitting at +1500 to win the set.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.