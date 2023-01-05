Grizzlies SG Desmond Bane OUT Thursday vs. Magic

According to Memphis Grizzlies beat reporter Damichael Cole, guard Desmond Bane will not play in Thursday’s contest against the Orlando Magic due to load management.

Bane recently returned from a toe injury that forced him to miss a month of action. With Thursday being the second night of a back-to-back, the Grizzlies are opting to play it safe with the talented 24-year-old. It’s the second time in the past three games Bane finds himself on the sideline after missing January 1’s contest against the Sacramento Kings, also the second night of a back-to-back.

The former first-rounder played Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets, notching 19 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists as Memphis secured an easy 131-107 victory.

Bane has made 18 appearances for the Grizz this season, posting averages of 21.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 31.2 minutes per game.

Tyus Jones and John Konchar should see increased minutes in Bane’s absence.

