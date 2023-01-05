Grizzlies SG Desmond Bane OUT Thursday vs. Magic

Bane recently returned from a toe injury that forced him to miss a month of action. With Thursday being the second night of a back-to-back, the Grizzlies are opting to play it safe with the talented 24-year-old. It’s the second time in the past three games Bane finds himself on the sideline after missing January 1’s contest against the Sacramento Kings, also the second night of a back-to-back.
The former first-rounder played Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets, notching 19 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists as Memphis secured an easy 131-107 victory.
Bane has made 18 appearances for the Grizz this season, posting averages of 21.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 31.2 minutes per game.
