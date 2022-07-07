Grizzlies Sign John Konchar to 3-Year, $19 Million Extension
David.Connelly1
The Memphis Grizzlies have signed guard John Konchar to a three-year, $19 million extension, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Memphis Grizzlies G John Konchar has agreed to a three-year, $19 million contract extension, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN. The deal, fully guaranteed, will take the undrafted guard out of Purdue-Ft. Wayne to $30M in career earnings.
Although Konchar’s stats weren’t eye-popping in 2021, he is a sharpshooter that may be seeing more minutes based on this extension. The 26-year-old is a strong three-point shooter, knocking down 41.3 percent of his triples in 2021. He saw a career-high in virtually every statistic including minutes per game where he logged 17.9 and found seven starts. Memphis seems all-in on his potential and will keep him around as a member of the second-highest scoring bench in the NBA at 36.3 points per game.
In 2021, Konchar averaged 4.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 72 appearances. With teammate Kyle Anderson off to the Timberwolves this offseason, that leaves 21.5 minutes per game in the rotation unallocated. That may be even more opportunity for Konchar to see some additional playing time heading into next season.
Memphis Grizzlies 2022-23 NBA Champion Odds
The Memphis Grizzlies are currently +2500 to win the 2022-23 NBA Championship on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.