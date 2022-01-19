Grizzlies’ Tyus Jones Enters COVID Protocols

The Memphis Grizzlies announced the addition of point guard Tyus Jones to the health and safety protocols list. Jones joins a list that already includes teammates Kyle Anderson, Desmond Bane, and Killian Tillie.

.@memgrizz status update: Tyus Jones (Health and Safety Protocols) has been added to the report as OUT for tonight's game at @Bucks. https://t.co/1QV4IXuh4k — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) January 19, 2022

Memphis will be shorthanded when they head to Milwaukee to take on the defending champion Bucks. On Monday, the Grizzlies handed the Bulls a 119-106 loss as they bounced back from a 27-point defeat against the Mavericks over the weekend. However, with the Bulls dealing with multiple injuries at the moment, you might expect the Grizzlies will get a stiffer challenge from the Bucks. The reality is that Milwaukee is also mired in a bit of a mini-slump as it has lost its past two games and is 4-6 in its previous ten.

If we focus on the head-to-head meetings, the Grizzlies have covered the spread in the past three contests, and sharp bettors are banking the same will happen again on Wednesday with them as a seven-point underdog.

