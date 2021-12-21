Hawks Add Capela and Gallinari To COVID List, May Miss Christmas Day game vs. Knicks

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Hawks center, Clint Capela, will enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols with teammates Danilo Gallinari and Trae Young.

Atlanta has the day off on Tuesday and isn’t back into action until Wednesday when it hosts the Orlando Magic. It will then embark on a two-game road trip with stops in Philadelphia followed by a Christmas Day clash with the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Unfortunately, all three players could potentially miss out on the upcoming games during the festive week.

In mid-November, Atlanta rattled off seven straight wins after a 4-9 start to the season. However, the Hawks have won just three of their past nine games since then. At 14-15, Atlanta’s currently outside the top ten spots that would secure at least a playoff play-in game. Things could change pretty quickly if it’s able to string together a couple of wins. Atlanta only trails Miami in the division by three games.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists their odds at +250 to win the division and +2000 to win the Eastern Conference.