Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic Remains On Minutes Restriction vs. Celtics

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic NBA reports that Hawks forward, Bogdan Bogdanović, will remain on a minutes restriction in his second game back from a knee injury.

Nate McMillan said Bogdan Bogdanovic will still be on a minutes restriction and have a similar role like he had last game. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) January 28, 2022

Bogdanovic missed five games due to the injury, but he dropped 18 points in 23 minutes in his first game back on Wednesday. As a result, fantasy players should project that he’d have similar minutes on Friday night when the Hawks host the Celtics.

Atlanta comes into the contest on a five-game winning streak as it is now three games below .500 (22-25) and just a half-game outside of a playoff-play-in game. The Hawks are as high as a 1.5-point home favorite against the Celtics. However, even with Atlanta undefeated in its past five games, sharp bettors are taking the points with Boston on the road.

As for the total sharp bettors are also targeting the under as it’s been bet down as low as 216.5 after opening at 218.5.

