Hawks' Championship Odds Rise in Wake of Murray Blockbuster
Paul Connor
The Atlanta Hawks made major headlines Wednesday, acquiring All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for three first-round picks (2023, 2025, 2027), a pick swap in 2026, and forward Danilo Gallinari. Atlanta was one of several teams said to be interested in Murray prior to last week’s draft and was finally able to land a second star to play alongside Trae Young.
NBA Championship Odds Movement
As expected, the Hawks have rightfully seen their NBA title chances increase following the blockbuster deal, moving from opening odds of +6000 to +5000 at FanDuel Sportsbook. The movement has been even bigger at BetMGM where the odds have shifted from +6600 to +4000 this week.
What Does Murray Bring to the Hawks?
Murray is coming off a career-best season, one which saw him average a near triple-double (21.1 PPG, 9.2 APG, 8.3 RPG), and is still just 23 years old. The former first-round pick is a sound player defensively, being named to the All-NBA second team in 2018 while leading the league in steals last season. To that end, Murray’s presence should greatly improve a Hawks’ defense that ranked 26th in defensive rating last season – only the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers, and Houston Rockets were worse.
Offensively, Murray adds immediate scoring and playmaking to a team that relied far too much on Young’s talent. While some may question the pair’s ability to coincide given their similar styles of play, there is no denying Atlanta has assembled one of the game’s elite backcourts in terms of overall skill and upside.
One of the league’s youngest squads, the Hawks may still be a few years away from being true championship contenders, but Wednesday’s deal was surely a step in the right direction. If anything, it has put the city of Atlanta right back on the basketball map.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.