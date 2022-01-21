Hawks’ Clint Capela is a Game-Time Decision Friday vs. Heat

According to Atlanta Hawks reporter Sarah K. Spencer, center Clint Capela will be a game-time decision for tonight’s matchup against the Miami Heat.

Nate McMillan says Clint Capela is feeling better today and will be a game-time decision for tonight vs. Miami. — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) January 21, 2022

Capela has missed the Hawks’ past six games as he continues to nurse a left ankle sprain suffered back on January 7. Head coach Nate McMillan did say the 27-year-old is “feeling better,” and the hope is he can get back on the court this evening.

Capela had his struggles this season before getting hurt, averaging 11.8 PPG – his lowest since the 15-16 season when he was a member of the Houston Rockets. However, he’s been solid on the glass with 13.1 RPG while chipping in 1.5 blocks per contest.

Backup center Onyeka Okongwu has been highly effective in Capela’s absence. In Atlanta’s last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Okongwu tallied 17 points, eight rebounds, and a career-high five blocks – good for 46.1 FanDuel points. At just $5,800 on FanDuel, the 21-year-old becomes one of the better value options on DFS slates should Capela be ruled out. If Capela ($7,900) is ultimately active, both he and Okongwu can most likely be avoided.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Hawks as -2 home favorites and -134 on the moneyline.