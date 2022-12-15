Hawks' Clint Capela Out 1-2 Weeks

The Atlanta Hawks will be without their big man in the middle for the next few weeks. Center Clint Capela has been diagnosed with a right calf strain suffered in last night’s 135-124 loss to surging Southeast division rival, the Orlando Magic. As reported on the Atlanta Hawks’ official Twitter account, the former Houston Rocket had an MRI on Thursday, which revealed the ailment.
Capela had to leave late in last night’s contest after playing 22 minutes in the loss. The near seven-footer logged a very efficient 16 points on 80 percent shooting from the floor. Capela also added six rebounds and was a minus-six on the evening.
Efficient scoring, rebounding, and a defensive presence in the middle is what Atlanta will really miss over the next couple of weeks. Capela leads the team in both rebounds per game (12.0) and field goal percentage (63.3) while second on the Hawks with 1.3 blocks a night.
Onyeka Okongwu will slide into the starting lineup to replace Capela in the meantime and should be picked up in all formats. The 2020 sixth-overall pick is averaging 8.1 points on 63 percent shooting while pulling down 6.5 rebounds per game in just 21 minutes a night. Those numbers should get a big boost for a banged-up Hawks team.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Hawks tied with the Miami Heat atop the Southeast Division futures board with -110 odds.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.