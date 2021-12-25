Hawks’ Clint Capela Will Play vs. Knicks on Christmas Day

While the Atlanta Hawks woke up to some Christmas cheer on Saturday morning with the news that Clint Capela has cleared health and safety protocols, they still have an uphill battle in New York. While their leading rebounder (12.8 per game) and the NBA’s third-best player on the glass will be in the lineup, Atlanta will still be without superstar guard Trae Young. Young is one of eight Hawks still in the league’s health and safety protocols that will not see the court in this nationally televised Eastern Conference showdown.

The skeleton crew Hawks come into this game as losers of two of their past three games and sit at a game under .500 at 15-16 on the season. New York is four games back of the even mark at 14-18 and has lost six of their past eight games.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Hawks are +6-point road dogs while the game’s total sits at 206.5.