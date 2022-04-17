Hawks Forward John Collins Will Try to Play Game 1 vs. Heat

Overview

The Atlanta Hawks are set to welcome back a key starter for their opening-round playoff series with the Miami Heat.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Hawks forward John Collins will attempt to play Game 1, barring a setback during warmups.

Atlanta's John Collins will play in Game 1 vs. Heat today, barring issues in warmups, sources said. Gut-it-out return for the Hawks, who are without Clint Capela. https://t.co/ZMpGsL0tUN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 17, 2022

Collins has been sidelined since March 11 following a non-surgical procedure on his right foot, in addition to dealing with a right finger sprain.

The 24-year-old began playing four-on-four last week and is officially listed as questionable.

His return would be a huge boost to a Hawks team that is already missing starting center Clint Capela, who suffered a hyperextended knee in Atlanta’s play-in game victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 54 games, the former Wake Forest star posted per-game averages of 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per contest.

While not yet confirmed, Collins will likely be on some form of a minutes restriction, rendering him a risky option in Sunday DFS contests.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Hawks as +7 road underdogs on the spread and +230 on the moneyline.