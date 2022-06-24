Hawks Interested in Deandre Ayton for 'Less Than Max'

Reports state that the Atlanta Hawks are reportedly interested in signing Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton for less than a max contract, per The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner.

Ayton’s been linked with the Hawks for a few days now based on varying reports. The uncertainty always came on what kind of contract he’d be offered in the open market. With it seeming likely that he won’t receive a max deal from any suitors, it brings one to wonder if the Suns may decide to pay and keep him. The big man has seen interest from the Hawks along with the Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, and San Antonio Spurs, per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

In 2021, Ayton averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds on 63.4 percent shooting from the field. This will be something to monitor throughout the offseason as Ayton has been a key contributor to both playoff runs for Phoenix over the previous two seasons.

Atlanta Hawks NBA Title Odds

The Atlanta Hawks are currently +8500 to win the 2023 NBA title, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.